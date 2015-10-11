‘Party Line 24/7′: Photos of British Drug Dealers’ Business Cards

A couple of days ago, word spread that a very industrious weed dealer named Jay had been leaving testers of his product stapled to business cards around the Manchester suburb of Fallowfield. There was a little baggy containing enough for a sample spliff, a phone number and a ClipArt picture of a motorbike, implying Jay is both quicker and slicker than his competition.
Residents were shocked: “It’s outrageous – people are just targeting the students,” said one. “Fallowfield has now got an international reputation as the place to party and get your drugs.” Which was maybe reaching a little bit.
Videos by VICE
It’s unclear if Jay’s business card was actually real, or if it’s just some fucking joker having a laugh and trying to rile up local Radio Times readers. After all, the vast majority of weed smokers – bar the kinds who can and will tell you the best strain to help you overcome insomnia – don’t have much need for samples; they just buy whatever their guy’s got in.
However, drug dealers handing out business cards is a very real thing. It seems a relatively open invite to police to set up a sting operation, but whatever – I’m sure they’ve got the risks covered somehow. Some cards are as simple as a name and number printed on some paper; some invest in customised lighters; some employ fancy graphic design and weights and prices and all sorts of other completely transparent evidence of intent to supply.
Here, have a look at some of the ones we found on Twitter. (For whatever reason – maybe the vast student population – a lot of them seem to come from Leeds.)
More on VICE:
The Truth About Britain’s ‘Flesh-Eating’ Cocaine
Why You Shouldn’t Trust What the Police Say About Drugs
I Walked Around Bestival Asking to Test People’s Drugs