PREMIERE: Stream This Album by Ultimate Painting to Survive the Sunpocalypse

In case you haven’t heard, we are in the midst of world-wide sunpocalyspe, so enjoy the last cool breeze on Earth that is Green Lanes by Ultimate Painting. The UK indie rock duo of James Hoare (Veronica Falls) and Jack Cooper (Mazes) make twanged-out, whammy-bar pop songs that sound like Mac Demarco covering Blind Melon. The bright and overlapping guitars seem to be talking to each other about last night’s dreams. Ultimate Painting have the kind of chilled-out vibe you wish you could bottle up and save for later, but do yourself a favor and stream it now, here exclusively on Noisey.

Ultimate Painting Tour Dates:

14 August – London, Power Lunches. Tickets here.

15 August – London, Power Lunches. Tickets here.