Child Refugees Draw the Refugee Crisis





This article originally appeared on VICE Greece

“A Home for Human Rights” is an initiative run by Greek immigrants’ rights organisation METAdrasi, that aims to provide temporary homes to unaccompanied child refugees. At the time of writing, more than 15 families have joined the scheme while many more have expressed interest and begun the necessary procedures.

Until they find a warm, safe place to stay, the children are placed in various METAdrasi centres around Greece and spend a lot of their time drawing their stories. If you are interested in the programme or can offer an unaccompanied minor a safe space, click here.