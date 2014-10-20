Celebrate Two Decades of Underworld with This New Mini-Documentary

Before their massive hit “Born Slippy” from the Trainspotting soundtrack, UK electronic favorites Underworld were already making serious waves with their dubnobasswithmyheadman LP. The effort was a major moment for techno and dance music, and marked a shift for the band toward that style and away from synthpop. Now the LP is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary with a new two part mini-documentary that makes it’s debut here on Noisey. The mini-doc includes exclusive interviews with Underworld’s Rick Smith and Karl Hyde, some footage from behind the curtain past and present, and much much more. Check out the first of two videos above exclusively and look for the second part to land on October 22.

In the meantime, all of this celebration is related to the 20th anniversary edition of dubnobasswithmyheadman, the band’s landmark LP which is streaming in full below courtesy of Spotify (you should get familiar). Check it out below, and then I dare you to come up with a reason not to buy it on iTunes or in box set form.