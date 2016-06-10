How One Man Is Dealing with Life After Leaving His Family’s Polygamist Cult

Although the mainstream Mormon Church abandoned polygamy more than 100 years ago, many fundamentalist splinter groups still practice plural marriage across Utah, where it’s illegal but not criminalized. One such group is the Kingston Clan, known to members as the “Order,” which also runs a set of businesses in Salt Lake City.

On this episode of Profiles by VICE, we meet Joe Robinson, a young man struggling with his recent excommunication from the Kingston Clan. We follow him as he tries to navigate life outside the Order with the help of fellow former polygamist group members and starts to follow his passion as a magician.