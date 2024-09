I immediately felt at home when I exited the Denpasar airport onto the organized chaos only Asian streets do well. The mystery behind the scenes of a new city or country is interesting no matter where my camera and I land, butBali had familiar air, an energy I had experienced when I lived in Taiwan many years ago, before I was a street photographer. These photos are a small introduction of the Balinese people and what has shaped them in time.

All photographs by Camilo Fuentealba