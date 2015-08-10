Listen to Vic Mensa’s No-Holds-Barred New Song “Heat It Up (Freestyle)”

Vic Mensa is angry. Vic Mensa is heating up. Vic Mensa is “coming for niggas heads it’s a newfound phase,” as he says on his “Heat It Up (Freestyle),” which is a giant fuck you to basically everyone and possibly to a few people in particular. He addresses the recent charge by French rapper Mister Ice that he plagiarized “U Mad” (“How they accuse me plagiarizing shit that no one has heard? I guess that’s just excuse for y’all to put my name in your words”) and seems to hint at his maybe beef with Travi$ Scott, saying “behind closed doors niggas do not want war with the kid.”

How is Vic going to do this? With crazy tracks like this one—”Ain’t you heard I’m jacking beats / 2015 Ice Cube”—and, if all else fails, but running up on them on an IO Hawk. With no further ado about motorized scooters, let’s segue into the song:

