Holy Shit, There’s a New Vic Mensa Song Produced by Kaytranada, “Wimme Nah”

If you haven’t noticed or heard, Vic Mensa is kind of a really big deal in Chicago right now. He’s kind of a really big deal everywhere, too – he ad libs at the beginning of his new song “Wimme Nah,” about being on the cover of XXL. It wasn’t always this way, of course. Just a year ago, Vic was the guy with the song about how they made a list of Chicago rappers and they skipped him. He was the guy who was trying to figure out what to do next after the dissolution of his band. It was unclear if he could carve out a sound that felt distinctly different from his pal Chance the Rapper’s. He was not exactly on the tips of people’s tongues.

But things have changed a lot, and Vic Mensa went on tour with Disclosure and started making house songs and also “Feel That,” which felt exactly not like that other music he had made before. “Wimme Nah,” produced by Canada’s party starter and new go-to electronic guy for sweet rap beats Kaytranada, basically splits the difference between those two sounds, offering up a dance track that has the halting, stripped-down sound of “Feel That.” These two were meant for each other If there is a Vic Mensa Sound in 2014, this is pretty much it, and it is awesome. Who wouldn’t want to get on board? That’s why Vic can now rap with authority about being like Walter Payton and the Michael Jordan statue to his city, and it doesn’t seem patently ridiculous

“Wimme Nah” is almost tossed off, but it sort of casually sounds completely different from what the overwhelming majority of other rap music. Are you with it now (oh yeah, that’s what “wimme nah” means)? Listen below and report back:

