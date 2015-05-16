VICE Exclusive: Watch Insane Clown Posse’s New Music Video, ‘Explosions’

Do you believe in Faygo, hope, and alternative families? If so you’re going to fucking love Insane Clown Posse’s music video for “Explosions.” The first single off their new LP, The Marvelous Missing Link: Lost, the song explores the album’s theme of hope.

“[Living life without faith is like] living with sunglasses on with a shade of depression,” Violent J told me earlier this year while talking about the album. “No matter what the weather is like, it’s always gloomy and shitty.”

Thumbnail image by Amy Lombard