VICE Exclusive: Listen to Iles’s New Song, ‘In Tents’

The post-punk revival in the early 2000s gave us a handful of excellent bands and a million lesser knockoff groups. There were a few great bands with great first records, but they all petered out lamely and none have released anything particularly groundbreaking this decade. That sound and scene has largely faded from view, but some musicians are still carrying the torch, like excellent LA-based songwriter Iles (think “Miles” without the “M”). Iles’s song “In Tents” is from his upcoming record, Apartments, and its twisting lead guitar and songwriting nods to Walkmen-inspired 00s rock. It took Iles six years to finish Apartments, so maybe he’s not intentionally reviving a past era—maybe he’s just really late to the party.