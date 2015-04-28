VICE Exclusive: Listen to Diamond Youth’s Throwback Indie Rock

Rock music is like baseball—it’s been played basically the same way for a million years but it somehow manages to stay relatively interesting. You’re not going to find a new guitar chord or tempo, so often the choice isn’t what your band should sound like, it’s who you’re going to borrow from. Diamond Youth makes sounds reminiscent of 80s and 90s alt rock like the vein of Dinosaur Jr. and Failure, but their mix of angst and guitar pop doesn’t feel too derivative—or maybe that genre, like a crisp double play, never really goes out of style. This track, “No Control,” is from their upcoming record Nothing Matters (do these guys love the 90s or what?) out on May 19.

Preorder the new album here via Topshelf Records.

