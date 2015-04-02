VICE Exclusive: Listen to Moon > Sun’s New Track, ‘MTR’

Moon > Sun are an experimental electronic pop group from across the pond in Brighton. They’ve built up their own unique combination of weird electronic chaos, lo-fi vocal recording, and meandering beats—the music constantly threatens to fall apart, but always manages to drop a great hook and keep everything together. The band has a new record coming out on April 8 via Little L Records, a cool little Irish label that’s been building up a nice roster lately. Check out “MTR” above.

Preorder Moon > Sun’s upcoming EP here.