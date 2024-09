Ka, the self-described doomgaze band from Seattle, makes really good goth rock, blending their penchant for dark sounds with an obvious appreciation for indie rock. They have an album coming out later this summer with an assortment of tracks that demonstrate their range—some are ritualistic and dark ambient-sounding, others are more straightforward and poppy. This track, “Pruitt Igoe,” sounds like Arcade Fire after the apocalypse. Give it a listen.

Listen to more from the band at their Bandcamp.