VICE Exclusive: Listen to Turnover’s New Song ‘Humming’

Band photo by Manny Mares

Turnover is signed to Run for Cover Records, who’ve championed bands like Tigers Jaw, Elvis Depressedly, and Crying. They also toured last month with New Found Glory, which provokes deep excitement for my inner 13-year-old. Turnover’s got a new record out on May 4 called Peripheral Vision, a low-key emo album in the vein of Title Fight that thankfully never succumbs to the sort of clichés that often befall punk bands who have made it to 2015. It’s thoughtful, atmospheric album—check out the track “Humming” above.

