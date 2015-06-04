VICE Exclusive: Watch Citizen’s Dark and Haunting New Video for Their Song ‘Stain’

It’s been two years since Citizen hit everyone over the head with their brutal first album, Youth. Now they’re ready for round two. The second album is called Everybody Is Going to Heaven, and it’s another pummeling-yet-emotionally-resonant example of the nuanced hardcore people have come to expect from the band.

This video, for the track “Stain,” was directed by Max Moore, who has done similarly moody videos for Senses Fail, Braid, and Hostage Calm, among many others. Watch it above, unless you’re already watching it, in which case keep on doin’ what you’re doin’.

Preorder the new Citizen album via Run for Cover Records.