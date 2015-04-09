VICE Exclusive: Watch Swag Toof’s New Video for “Mask On”

Swag Toof are two rapper dudes, one from Kansas and one from Las Vegas, who’ve come to NYC to get real weird. They also don’t fuck around with releases. Their new EP, FOE (which stands for Family Over Everything), just dropped and it costs $100. The release features a snapback, a hoodie, some stickers, and a letter from the group signed in blood. This is great news for all the hardcore Swag Toof fans out there. But don’t worry if you’re frugal or worried about blood borne pathogens, you can still listen to the whole thing online for free.

To get your Swag Toof fix while you save up enough duckets to cop the bloody FOE treasure trove, watch the video above for the album opener “Mask On.” It gives you a good idea of what Swag Toof is all about. They rock fresh embroidered pants, whip their dreadlocks, and go off about robbing banks over a beat that’s indebted to Stitches’ “Brick in Yo Face.”

