VICE Is Up for 15 Webby Awards

Guys, we know that 2016 was a total bummer and a particularly difficult year to backpack across the angry corners of the internet. We know that because the folks here at VICE worked tirelessly day and night to cover it all—aiming to bring you quality content that sheds light on all the good, bad, and ugly that plagues our world today.

That’s why, this year more than ever, we’re proud to announce that we’ve been nominated for a grand total of 15 Webby Awards, which celebrate excellence on the internet. The awards span across all our wonderful websites, our new TV channel, and our in-house production company. Despite all the bad and ugly out there, we’re glad we could bring a little good to the internet in 2016.

In any case, we need your help, dear reader, if we want to bring all 15 of those shiny, glorious little springs home. We know you can help us do it, because last year we had to get a new shelf for the 13 awards you helped us win.

In an effort to make things easier on you, we’ve broken down the voting process below. Just make sure you follow these simple steps before Thursday, April 20, when voting closes. The winners will be announced on April 25, and we’re hoping you can help us be among them.

All you have to do is:



Go to the Webby Awards site. Sign up to vote using your email address. Click on each of the links below. Vote for us!

Here are the links to each of our nominations: