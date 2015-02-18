Watch Laura Marling Go Electric in the Video For “False Hope”

We went round Laura Marling’s home last week, which is why we have the above photo of her rifling through her favourite records. She spent the last 2 years in America, totally losing her mind and then finding it again in a series of experiences that inspired her new record Short Movie. Over two hours, she indulged us with stories of failed attempts to get waitressing jobs, hanging out with cults, learning tarot, living with hippes, obsessing over psychomagic shamanism, the lost youth of LA, and giving up on music. You can read the full story here.

For now though, we’re premiering the first proper music video from Short Movie – a powerful and electrified performance of the heavy new single “False Hope”. Enjoy.

Pre-order Laura’s new album here. And catch her play live at the following dates:



Thu 30 Apr – UK, London – Queen Elizabeth Hall

Mon 04 May – UK, Southampton – O2 Guildhall

Tue 05 May – UK, Bristol – Colston Hall

Thu 07 May – IE, Dublin – Olympia

Fri 08 May – UK, Belfast – Waterfront Hall

Sun 10 May – FR, Paris – Trabendo

Tue 12 May – BE, Brussels – AB Box

Wed 13 May – NL, Amsterdam – Paradiso

Fri 15 May – DE, Hamburg – Knust

Sat 16 May – DE, Berlin – Heimathafen

Mon 18 May – DK, Copenhagen – Vega Small Hall

Tue 19 May – SE, Gothenburg – Pustervik

Wed 20 May – SE, Stockholm – Debaser Medis

Fri 22 May – NO, Oslo – John Dee