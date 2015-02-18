Watch Laura Marling Go Electric in the Video For “False Hope”

We went round Laura Marling’s home last week, which is why we have the above photo of her rifling through her favourite records. She spent the last 2 years in America, totally losing her mind and then finding it again in a series of experiences that inspired her new record Short Movie. Over two hours, she indulged us with stories of failed attempts to get waitressing jobs, hanging out with cults, learning tarot, living with hippes, obsessing over psychomagic shamanism, the lost youth of LA, and giving up on music. You can read the full story here.
For now though, we’re premiering the first proper music video from Short Movie – a powerful and electrified performance of the heavy new single “False Hope”. Enjoy.
Pre-order Laura’s new album here. And catch her play live at the following dates:
Thu 30 Apr – UK, London – Queen Elizabeth Hall
Mon 04 May – UK, Southampton – O2 Guildhall
Tue 05 May – UK, Bristol – Colston Hall
Thu 07 May – IE, Dublin – Olympia
Fri 08 May – UK, Belfast – Waterfront Hall
Sun 10 May – FR, Paris – Trabendo
Tue 12 May – BE, Brussels – AB Box
Wed 13 May – NL, Amsterdam – Paradiso
Fri 15 May – DE, Hamburg – Knust
Sat 16 May – DE, Berlin – Heimathafen
Mon 18 May – DK, Copenhagen – Vega Small Hall
Tue 19 May – SE, Gothenburg – Pustervik
Wed 20 May – SE, Stockholm – Debaser Medis
Fri 22 May – NO, Oslo – John Dee