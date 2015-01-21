Watch a Pre-Teen Kanye West Read a Poem About Martin Luther King

It’s been a good nineteen months since the last Kanye West album and we are all struggling to maintain. Nevertheless, the last month has been a strong one in terms of baby-related news from camp Ye, and at this point we’re all so thirsty for new material that we’ll jump on whatever we can get.

On New Year’s Eve, he dropped a collaborative song with Paul McCartney (whoever that is HA HA) as a tribute to his baby daughter, North. And now we’ve been blessed with a video of baby Yeezus himself, reciting a poem about Martin Luther King in middle school.

The video (above) was shot in 1990, and features a 12/13 year-old Kanye fully suited up on stage. He approaches the podium and announces “MY NAME IS KANYE WEST” – with an inimitable confidence that could only come from someone who would grow up to say the words “I am Shakespeare in the flesh. Walt Disney, Nike, Google” – before proceeding to read a poem titled “His Name Means Love”, which goes like this:

“A man who fought for freedom / A man who fought for equality / Those who were against him / Were too blind to see / What this man was fighting for / So Blacks, Hispanics, Jews and Asians could put their foot in the door / Yes, we know that this man is great / That’s why today we celebrate / Everyone lifts their voice and sing / For a man who wanted freedom to ring / Martin Luther King is who I’m speaking of / A man whose name means love.”

The video was originally uploaded to YouTube in 2012, but Kim Kardashian gave it a re-boost yesterday via Twitter, unfortunately missing out on Martin Luther King Day by 24 hours but still managing to break the internet yet again.

