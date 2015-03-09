Watch a Sneak Peek of Joe Biden on the Season Premiere of ‘VICE’

Last month, Vice President Joe Biden visited VICE to tour our Brooklyn office and meet with Shane Smith as well as the rest of our staff. Between giving a speech about the importance of young people reading the news and speaking to VICE News’s field reporters via Skype, Biden sat down with Shane Smith for a discussion about the devastating impact of climate change.

The interview will be airing tonight on HBO as part of the season premiere of VICE, and we’re happy to share an exclusive clip here before you watch the episode. Check it out above.

Videos by VICE

The new season of VICE premiered Friday, March 6 at 11PM on HBO.