Watch the First Teaser for Showtime’s Upcoming ‘Twin Peaks’ Revival

On Friday, Showtime released the first teaser for the Twin Peaks revival, slated for release in 2017. Production has already started on the limited series run, but thus far we don’t know a whole lot about it.

What we do know is that Dale Cooper will be returning, either as his usual coffee-slurping self or as a Bob-possessed maniac from the end of season two, and that David Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost will be writing and executive producing the thing after some deliberation.

This new teaser doesn’t really tell us anything new—the population hasn’t even changed and you’d think at least someone would have moved to or from Twin Peaks in the intervening years since the series ended—other than the fact that Michael Horse, who played Deputy Hawk, is on set and will probably be reprising his role, as well.

Other than that, the teaser does a great job of bringing back the show’s familiar, eerie dread without actually telling us anything at all about anything. We’ll just have to wait until 2017 to find out how Annie’s doing.