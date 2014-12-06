Watch Actually Huizenga Dance on the Beach with Mice in ‘Predator Romantic’

When singer Actually Huizenga sent us her latest music video, we knew it would include something weird. After all, we did premiere her “Baby Love” music video, which featured a cover of a song by the porn star Cicciolina and imagery that referenced the Easter bunny and the death of Jesus Christ. But nothing prepared us for “Predator Romantic.” Set to a catchy dance song, the six-minute epic resembles the trailer for John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis’s Perfect, if the movie took place on the set of Splash and Curtis rubbed rodents all over her body. All we’ve ever wanted is a weird recreation of the classic Travolta-Curtis drama, so we think “Predator Romantic” is perfect.
No animals were harmed in the production of this music video.