Watch Actually Huizenga Dance on the Beach with Mice in ‘Predator Romantic’

​When singer Actually Huizenga sent us her latest mu​sic video, we knew it would include something weird. After all, we did premiere her “Baby ​Love” music video, which featured a cover of a song by the porn star Cicci​olina and imagery that referenced the Easter bunny and the death of Jesus Christ. But nothing prepared us for “Predator Romantic.” Set to a catchy dance song, the six-minute epic resembles the trailer for John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis’s Perf​ect, if the movie took place on the set of Splash and Curtis rubbed rodents all over her body. All we’ve ever wanted is a weird recreation of the classic Travolta-Curtis drama, so we think “Predator Romantic” is perfect.

No animals were harmed in the production of this music video.