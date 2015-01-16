Watch Literally Every Cool Famous Person Sing Along To Sleater-Kinney’s “No Cities To Love”

As you may definitely already know, recently-revived riot grrrl OGs Sleater-Kinney are about to release their first album in a decade. In the run up, they have just dropped a video for the title track, which is basically a compilation of all their friends singing along to it.

But, because Sleater Kinney are Sleater-Kinney, their “friends” include Fred Armisen, Ellen Page, Miranda July, Andy Samberg, Sarah Silverman, J. Mascis, Natasha Lyonne, Gerard actual Way… basically every single famous person worth caring about. It should really come with a NSFW warning, we’re that excited.

To watch them all absolutely smash it, see above.

No Cities to Love will be released on January 20 via Sub Pop

Emma Garland is on Twitter.