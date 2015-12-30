Watch Global Head of Content Alex Miller’s Favorite VICE Docs of 2015

This has been a great year for VICE documentaries. We released a true crime series called Red Right Hand, started a daily variety show, and took home ten Webby Awards in 2015, including Best Documentary Series for our show The Real and the People’s Choice Webby for Best Individual News and Politics Episode for one of our Russian Roulette dispatches.

To cap off 2015, we asked some of the bigwigs around the VICE office to put together lists of their favorite documentaries from the past year. Today, our Global Head of Content, Alex Miller, has given us his list.

Videos by VICE

Miller’s favorite docs of 2015 include our episode of American Obsessions about Magic: The Gathering, VICE’s interview with Eagles of Death Metal about the tragic Paris attacks, and the aforementioned first season of Red Right Hand.

Give the videos a watch above, and get ready for a whole new slew of documentaries in 2016.