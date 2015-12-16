Watch Killer Mike Interview Bernie Sanders in an Atlanta Barbershop

Read: Can Killer Mike Help Bernie Sanders Win Black Voters?

Run the Jewel’s Killer Mike has been a vocal supporter of presidential hopeful and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for a while now. He gave an impassioned speech at a Sanders rally in Atlanta last November, saying that he “truly [believes] that Senator Bernie Sanders is the right man to lead this country.”

While Mike was with Sanders in Atlanta, the pair got some soul food at Busy Bee and then headed over to Mike’s barbershop to talk about heath care, drug policy, the economy, and Sanders’s socialism, among other things.

Mike released video footage of that chat on Tuesday morning, a six-part video series on YouTube called “Talking Shop with Bernie Sanders.” The videos are called “Economic Freedom,” “Social Justice,” “A Rigged Economy,” “Free Health Care: It Ain’t a Big Deal,” “This Country Was Started as an Act of Political Protest,” and “Democrats Win When People Vote.”

Watch them all above, and keep an eye out for Mike’s sweatshirt with the RTJ logo designed by VICE’s esteemed art editor, Nick Gazin.