Watch This Actor Play 102 Different Characters in His DIY One-Man Film

After several failed attempts to break into the film industry, aspiring actor and screenwriter Laz Rojas decided he would try to capture Hollywood’s attention with an ambitious demo reel. He showcased his talents in a four-hour film in which he played 102 different characters—men, women, children, and aliens—creating a universe populated entirely by himself. He submitted the tape to every producer, studio, and manager he could find, but never received a response.

