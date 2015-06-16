Watch 36,000 Chinese Fighters Battle in the Video for M.I.A and GENER8ION’s “The New International Sound Pt. II”

Shaolin Tagou is the largest youth fighting school in China. It’s not clear exactly how many students study there, but in the video for “The New International Sound Pt II”, taken from French producer Surkin’s latest mixtape from his GENER8ION project, there’s at least 36,000 yoots punching and kicking their way to freedom. The already-released track features M.I.A on the hook and as has become the norm with anything featuring Maya, the video’s hardly a cut’n’paste, Super 8 visual. So watch above and revel as a butt-tonne of kids synchronise moves that could knock you flat to the ground.