Watch Nas Perform “The World Is Yours” A Cappella

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Nas’ classic debut album Illmatic, our friends at VICE Japan teamed up with Sony and had him rap an a cappella version of “The World Is Yours,” first in a new series called Most Valid Reason. The video was made with Music Video Recorders, similar to our project from earlier this year with Madlib. Come November, we’ll have another segment featuring Erykah Badu.

Most Valid Reason starring Nas: Behind the Scenes

