Watch Our HBO Report on India’s Rampant Rape Problem

In the seventh episode of our second season, VICE heads to Delhi to meet Sampat Pal, an Indian woman who’s formed the Gulabi Gang, or Pink Gang, to help women band together to combat the many cases of sexual assault tainting their country. Then, host Thomas Morton goes to a radiation-plagued nuclear testing site in Kazakhstan where a doctor has tried to implement a mandatory “genetic passport.”