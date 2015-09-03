Watch “Pleasure This Pain”, the New Video From Kwamie Liv and Angel Haze

Angel Haze and Kwamie Liv’s kaleidoscopic shoot-out video for new single “Pleasure This Pain” is now roaming around the internet, and it’s some comic book, Grand Theft Auto style visual goodness.

Haze and Kwamie star as the main characters, as classy animated versions of themselves. Liv said “I wanted to create a limitless playground that me and Angel play in”, and play they do, turning a nocturnal desert drive into a full on, guns at dawn, shootout.

Videos by VICE

Tomorrow night, Angel Haze plays a Noisey show at Birthdays in London, although it’s sold out, so if you’ve already got tickets, then big yourself up. If not, well, it was a bit of a dick move for us to mention it really. Still, there will be tonnes of photos on Noisey next week.

Watch “Pleasure This Pain” below.