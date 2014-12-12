​Watch Pussy Riot Perform ‘Deceptacon’ and Jarvis Cocker Cover Celine Dion at the VICE 20-Year Anniversary Party

Last weekend we threw a little shindig to celebrate our 20th birthday at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn. The house was packed with about 3,000 of our friends, fans, and contributors, and the evening’s entertainment was essentially a micro-festival chock-full of some of the most legendary musicians from the last two decades. The way it worked was a house band made up of Nick Zinner, Andrew Wyatt, Pauli PSM, and Jack Lawrence played through the night as everyone from Stephen Malkmus to Jarvis Cocker to Jonah Hill to Lil Wayne took the stage to do a few numbers.

We filmed everyone’s sets, and starting today we’ll be releasing them on our YouTube channel. First up is Pussy Riot’s performance of Le Tigre’s “Deceptacon” and Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love.”

Pussy Riot’s contribution featured Sasha Klokova of both Pussy Riot and ​the Jack Wood on vocals, along with brief speeches from Nadya Tolokonnikova and Masha Alekhina. Sasha is from Siberia, and this was her first time in the United States. She had never seen Le Tigre live, but still managed to pull off a performance that blew minds and eardrums across the Greenhouse. Masha spoke about being at the protests in Times Square the night before, while Nadya sang a few lines from Neil Young’s “Ohio.” It was one of the highlights of the night.

Jarvis Cocker nearly brought the room to tears with his intimate cover of Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love.” He decided to play the Dion classic because it was VICE’s 20th anniversary and “20 years ago, this was one of the biggest songs in the world.”

In addition to posting the rest of the night’s performances over the coming weeks, we’re working with Lance Bangs to create a documentary on the evening. It will feature footage from rehearsals, performances, and interviews with every musician involved about their memories of both the songs they chose to play and VICE. You’ll also hear from VICE co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi, CCO Eddy Moretti, and various others. The goal is to tell our story through the songs and artists that have built our soundtrack over the past 20 years. Wish us luck.

VICE Turns 20 Set List:

“Needy Girl” (Chromeo)

“House of Jealous Lovers” (Nick Thorburn)

“Symphony of Destruction” (Acrassicauda, Tony Foresta, Dave Ellefson, Alex Skolnick)

“Seek & Destroy” (Acrassicauda, Tony Foresta, Dave Ellefson, Alex Skolnick)

“Easy Rider” (Action Bronson)

“Give Me One Reason” (Action Bronson)

“Waiting Room” (Damian Abraham)

“Fuck You” (Damian Abraham)

“We Are 138” (Damian Abraham and John Joseph)

“We Gotta Know” (John Joseph)

“Attitude” (John Joseph)

“Police Story” (John Joseph)

“Marvin’s Room” (Jonah Hill)

“I Was Born (a Unicorn)” (Nick Thorburn)

“Paper Planes” (The-Dream)

“Run” (Ghostface)

“Daytona 500” (Ghostface and Raekwon)

“Family Tree” (Black Lips)

“Bad Kids” (Black Lips)

“NYC Cops” (Meredith Graves)

“Range Life” (Stephen Malkmus)

“Remedy” (Stephen Malkmus)

“Bizzare Love Triangle” (Scarlett Johansson)

“Deceptacon” (Pussy Riot)

“Maps” (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

“Art Star” (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

“Power of Love” (Jarvis Cocker)

“If the Kids are United” (Jarvis Cocker)

“John/Loyal/Believe Me/No Worries” (Lil’ Wayne)

“Anarchy in the UK” (Andrew WK)