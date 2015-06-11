Watch Run the Jewels Perform ‘Early’ in the Back of a Cab

We love Run the Jewels, and not just because our art editor designed their album covers. Run the Jewels 2 was the most punk album of 2014, hip-hop record or not, and Killer Mike was one of the strongest, clearest voices to speak up in the aftermath of Ferguson. RTJ were in London last week to play Field Day, and during their trip they hopped in the back of a London taxi to record a Black Cab Session. The video just dropped, and it shows Killer Mike, El-P, and vocalist Boots packed into the back of a cab with a cameraman, performing their track “Early” and waving at passersby. Give it a watch.

