Exclusive: Watch the Making of “AMY”

We’ve been talking a lot about AMY in the last few weeks. The documentary, which aims to explore “the girl behind the name”, was finally released in cinemas this month (it will be released in Sweden cinemas on July 17), recording the best ever opening weekend for a British documentary at the UK Box Office.

You can now watch the making of AMY exclusively on Noisey. The two-minute featurette includes unpublished photographs and comments from the producer, editor, and director Asif Kapadia – who describes Amy as “a question mark that I never really understood”.

AMY is in UK cinemas now, visit amyfilm.co.uk for info and full listings. Check it out in Sweden from next Friday, July 17.