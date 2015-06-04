Here’s the First Trailer for Caitlyn Jenner’s Upcoming Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner made her debut on the cover of Vanity Fair this week, and E! has followed this morning with a first look at Jenner’s upcoming docu-series, I Am Cait. The show is going to be presented as eight one-hour episodes and will “illustrate the star living her life as a transgender woman and telling her intimate story,” according to E! Online.

Jenner’s coming out—or “the millennial moon landing,” as VICE’s own Mitchell Sunderland put it—was seen as a watershed moment for the visibility of trans people in mainstream culture. As the first docu-series about a celebrity trans person, I Am Cait is well positioned to further the conversation and dissolve the stigmas and false assumptions many still have about trans people. The one-minute teaser shows Jenner discussing gender identity and the pressure society puts on women to be attractive. “How many people go through life and just waste an entire life because they never deal with themselves?” Jenner asks in the clip. “I’m the new normal.”

