Watch the Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s New Netflix Comedy Specials

Last November, Netflix announced that it would be bringing three new Dave Chappelle stand-up specials to the streaming service this year. The first two are hitting Netflix at the end of March, and the site just gave us our first taste of what’s to come in a brand-new trailer.

The two specials, titled Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, aren’t totally new—they were shot in 2015 and 2016 during shows in LA and Austin, but have stayed hidden in Chappelle’s personal vault until Netflix picked up the rights.

The third special, which is still missing a release date, is apparently going to be all new and shot specifically for Netflix, so maybe we’ll eventually get to see some of that Trump material Chappelle’s been trying out lately.

The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas both arrive to Netflix on March 21. Give the trailer a watch below. A Tribe Called Quest provides the soundtrack.