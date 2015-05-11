This Guy Learnt To Hold His Breath So He Could Rap Underwater

How long can you hold your breath for? I’m going to start as I write this. Okay, I’m holding it right now. Your average person, without training, can usually hold their breath for a minute, maybe slightly more. Most free divers can hold their breath for nearly ten minutes, but – yeah, that’s me exhaled right there, that’s not fun at all – the closest I’ve come to free diving is the ground floor at Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre. The truth is, I proper love breathing – it makes me feel alive.

The reality of how hard it is to zone your lungs out is what makes Dublin artist Kojaque’s homemade music video pretty damn impressive. The relatively unknown rapper has explored this whole not breathing thing in the minimal visuals for his new track “Midnight Flower”. The clip, which he trained for three weeks for, is completed in one take, and sees Kojaque go without air as his head is dunked in a water tank for nearly three minutes. It’s certainly a nod to the “No Surprises” video, but unlike Thom Yorke, Kojaque manages to deliver his lyrics the whole time, mess with some props, and even don some fairly convincing facial expressions for dramatic effect.

Some of you out there are going to find this pretty inspiring, but my advice is to not try this at home. In life, you get two types of people: the breathers, and the non-breathers – and no matter how much Irish hip-hop or free diving instructors tell you otherwise, the breathers always come out on top. So stay safe, kids, and remember to breath at least once every ten seconds, until the end.

Admire Kojaque’s lung tekkers below.

