Watch Three Buddhist Monks Brawl in Front of a Temple

Read: This Video of a Gator Eating Another Gator Is Metal as Hell

This article originally appeared on VICE Canada

Videos by VICE

Sometimes even the most serene among us just snap—just check out the video above, which shows several Buddhist monks throwing down in an all-out brawl outside Ningguo Temple in China’s Jiangsu Province.

First reported by CCTV News, the cellphone video shows three monks throwing wild haymakers at one another while a woman screams out. Tourists and a few other monks break up the fight—but not before one monk boxes another’s ear from behind.

The whole scene reminds us of a famous, often misattributed Buddhist quote: “You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger.” These monks, indeed, faced swift punishment. The three have all been let go from the temple, reports CCTV, where they served as middle managers.

UPDATE 4/28/16: An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed the above quote to Buddha.