Watch VICE Co-Founder Suroosh Alvi’s Top Ten VICE Docs of 2015

This has been a great year for VICE documentaries. We released a true crime series called Red Right Hand, started a daily variety show, and took home ten Webby Awards in 2015, including Best Documentary Series for our show The Real and the People’s Choice Webby for Best Individual News and Politics Episode for one of our Russian Roulette dispatches.

To cap off 2015, we asked some of the bigwigs around the VICE office to put together lists of their favorite documentaries from the past year. Today, we’ve got a list from VICE co-founder Suroosh Alvi.

Videos by VICE

Alvi’s top ten docs of 2015 includes episodes from Noisey’s Atlanta series, VICE News’ investigation of Canadians joining ISIS, and the time Action Bronson met Mario Batali.

Give the ten videos a watch above, and get ready for a whole new slew of documentaries in 2016.