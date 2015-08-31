Watch Will Smith Take on the NFL in the ‘Concussion’ Trailer

Actor-slash-rapper-slash-loving family man Will Smith has done a lot—he’s set world records, punched a variety of humans and aliens, and claimed an entire era as his own. Unfortunately, one achievement has remained just out of reach throughout his career: an Oscar. Now, it looks like he’s on track to try and nab a statue for his new movie, Concussion, due out this Christmas.

The movie is based on the true story of Dr. Bennet Omalu, played by Smith, who is credited with discovering the lasting brain damage caused by playing football. Omalu went head-to-head with the NFL to shine light on the problem.

Concussion‘s trailer dropped today, and it has all the makings of Oscar-bait. There’s dramatic music, voiceovers about America’s slow decline, and the story of one man’s struggle to do what he feels is right in the face of terrible adversity. Looks like the best lighthearted flick to go see with your family on Christmas Day since The Road. Watch the trailer above.