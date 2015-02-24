Watch Yung Gutted’s Video for ‘Hustle or Starve’

Brooklyn-based producer Yung Gutted has really come into his own with his new EP, Tower II. His spooky, lo-fi beats still nod to his influences, but in a way that shows he’s part of a lineage and not just ripping off Triple Six. This video, for Tower II’s song “Hustle and Starve,” features rappers Czarquan and Shogun Ack making great use of low-key lighting as they mob around New York City. Czarquan is the founder of Yung Gutted’s crew, Nocturnal Sons Posse, and various members pop up throughout the video. Check it out.

Towers II was released yesterday for free on WeTransfer via the UK label Earnest Endeavors. You can get it here.