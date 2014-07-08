Making Friends at the World’s Hottest Goth Party

The Wave-Gotik-Treffen festival in Leipzig has been the world’s hottest Goth party for the past 23 years. This time around, between the 6th and 9th of June, the little German town was invaded by over 20,000 steam-punks, metalheads and nerd-Goths of all ages and nationalities.



About 250 bands played Wave-Gotik-Treffen’s stages this year, including Christian Death, UK Decay, Oomph!, Satyricon Beastmilk, Motorama, The Soft Moon, Vatican Shadow and Vitalic. Among the other attractions are the Museum of Medieval Torture, another museum dedicated to HR Giger as well as a Medieval fair.



Last month I travelled to Leipzig for the festival. Here are some photos of the friends I made.

See more of Cyril’s work here.