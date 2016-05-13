We Asked a Bunch of 10-Year-Olds What Their Ideal Party Would Be Like



A photo from VICE NL’s actual 10 year anniversary party, by Raymond Van Mil

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

The parties that most adults throw are boring – whether you’re grandma celebrating your 60th or a first-year throwing a rager to celebrate the end of term, what most parties boil down to is some booze, some music and at least one drunken idiot throwing up all over your favourite pair of shoes.

Our colleagues at VICE Netherlands recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary so to get a fresh perspective on how to throw the best party ever, they decided to pick the tiny and unspoiled brains of a bunch of ten-year-olds.

Anouschka







“I want to have a party on an island, where you have snow on one side of the island and sun on the other side. So anyone who wants to sunbathe can do that, and anyone who wants to have a snowball fight can do that as well. I’ll invite all my classmates, except the kids I don’t like.

I think it would be fun to get a few piggy banks filled with money, and smash them to pieces and throw them against the wall. If the party is for my birthday, I’d actually like to get a lot of money. I’m saving up for a new bicycle, because the bike I have now makes a really loud squeaking noise.

I’d also like it if there were red and green cards hidden in the piggy banks. If you smash a piggy bank that has a red card inside, you have to stand against the wall, and everyone at the party gets to throw a pie in your face. And if you get the green card, you can pick out a present yourself. At night, there will be fireworks and I’ll set some off myself as well. But everyone has to wear special goggles, for safety.”

Cherlindrea







“I would like to celebrate my birthday in a really big villa, and I’d invite more than 200 people. I’d invite everyone from Year Six and also from Year Five, because I also play a lot with those kids. And I’m going to invite my whole family. The party starts at 12PM and doesn’t end until 5AM the next morning.

There’s going to be a dance floor and there will be a big buffet table with lots of different kinds of candy. And there will be a play area where you can climb around and stuff. I’m going to hire some make-up artists for the girls at the party, who love make-up – to make them extra pretty. For the boys, I’ll hire someone that can give them boxing lessons because a lot of the boys are talking about boxing these days, so I think they’ll find that interesting.

I’m also going to ask DJ Tiësto and DJ Hardwell if they have the time to come to my party as well. In the evening, my grandfather can come by to make some dinner because he used to work as a cook on a ship and he cooks very professional things. At the end of the party, the girls will be brought back home with a pink limo and the boys in a black limo.”



Jesse







“I’d like to celebrate my birthday on an island one day – the Caribbean islands, for example. I’d get all my friends and family to come, and we’d all eat French fries there or pancakes. You get to choose whatever you want to eat. And there is a bar where you can get drinks – you can order a Coke or a Sprite, but also just water. Oh, and milk!

I really like DJ Hardwell, so he can come to my party as well. There will be a disco as well where we all just let loose and party. And you can play games, like musical chairs and limbo dancing, and a race with those bouncing kangaroo balls where you have to go as fast as you can. At night, we’ll have a bunch of fireworks, and after that everyone flies home again by plane.”

Eden





“I want to have a slumber party at my place. There should be a lot of things to do, because otherwise the party will just be boring, and you should be having fun at a party. What I’d like to do is jump in a canal somewhere and swim with my friends. Some kids think that’s gross, but I think it’s nice. My birthday is during the summer, so that’s perfect.

And I just thought of who else should be coming! Herman Boon, he’s a comedian that makes a lot of funny jokes. And afterwards, we’re going to eat French fries at a restaurant. And then we’re going to party until 12PM the next day. We can just chill a bit in the morning. And my mum can take care of the breakfast, because she’s very good at setting the table.”

Dennis







My party would start at amusement park De Efteling, and I’d want to go on a roller coaster that passes under water and over and around people’s houses. And at the end the roller coaster drives straight into a pool, and then afterwards it takes you to a very fancy restaurant where you can eat a lot of food. Like French fries, pizza, pancakes and lasagne.

All my friends are invited, but everyone at VICE can come as well. How many people work there? We’re going to play shuffleboard, and there will be a dartboard and a football field. Later, we’ll get on a hot-air balloon and afterwards there will be a disco. DJ’s like Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Hardwell will play, but Robbie Williams can drop by as well. After the party, a limo takes everyone home – a black one with tinted windows, with a bar inside.”