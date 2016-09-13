We Asked Old People What ‘Youth Fashion Trend’ Should Die

Youth fashion moguls, Kylie (left) and Kendall Jenner (right). Image via

This article originally appeared on VICE Australia.

Even in my meagre 22 years on this planet, I’ve seen a lot of questionable fashion trends come out of nowhere, suddenly be everywhere, and then, thankfully, die off in a Supré flash sale.

Videos by VICE

Jeggings. Slip-on canvas shoes. Fluoro everything. Actual arm casts made of charity wristbands.

I wonder what it’s like for old people though. They’ve witnessed not only tectonic political and social shifts, but also generations of kids who thought they were all “radical” or the “dopest.” Are these trends fascinating or do they watch the seasons pass, their brows becoming more irreversibly furrowed with each S/S and A/W?

VICE hit the streets to let folks from the wiser generations pay out on us youngsters and let us know about their least-favourite fashion trends.

Shane, 58

VICE: Hey Shane. Today I’m asking folks which youth fashion trend they think should die. What are your thoughts?

Shane: Tights.

Tights?

Yeah, tights on women that are way too fat to wear them.

Oh?

Yep. Terrible, shocking statement. Very few women can actually pull off tights.

Do you think guys can pull off tights then?

No.

So you think everyone should steer clear.

I think they’re suitable for women with really good figures and, obviously, a good set of legs. But the downside of it is that 90 per cent of women that do wear them don’t have a good set of legs. Once you get over the age of 35 it’s too late.

Nella, 60 and Paul, 60

Hey guys. In your brutally honest opinion, which youth fashion trend should die?

Nella: Well, we’re from Adelaide and I think the worst over there is very large, young girls wearing very tight, short dresses with everything hanging out.

You could do without that?

Nella: It just looks revolting.

Paul: For me it’s the backwards cap.

… [For context: I am wearing a backwards cap]

Paul: It’s been around for a long time now and I hate just as much as when it first became a thing.

I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to offend you, Paul.

Paul: Well, you’ve got a nice face.

Nella: And you dress nicely.

Hey thanks guys.

Nella: Overall though, we think (people in) Melbourne are a lot better dressed than Adelaide. There’s a lot of slappers and ferals walking around there, but we’re very impressed with Melbourne.

Again, thanks.

JUDY, 78

All images by author.

Hey Judy, in your opinion which youth fashion trend should die?

Judy: People showing the top of their backside with their pants down too low.

Not a fan?

Oh, it’s so very, very unattractive. I think it’s called “muffin tops” or something? Is that what it’s called?

When people wear baggy pants?

No, when the top of their pants are down and they have to hitch them up all the time. So when they walk past they have to keep hitching, and as they walk they keep dropping down again.

It’s like “learn what a belt is,” am I right?

You bet.

Lindsay, 63

Call Tyra Banks, look at that smize.

Hi Lindsay, which youth fashion trend should die?

I’ve noticed people wearing these half shorts. They’re not shorts and they’re not pants, they’re halfway. To me, they look daggy.

So, three-quarter pants?

Yeah. They should be punishable by death. It’s either shorts or long pants, why can’t you make up your mind?

TESS, 59

Hi there, Tess. Which youth fashion trend should die?

What do you call them? You know, the pants that hang halfway down your arse.

Baggy pants?

I don’t mind how baggy they are. It’s just when the crotch is around the knees and you can just about see a bum crack.

Oh, so drop crotch pants?

Yeah. It just looks like someone’s had a big crap and they’re still wearing a nappy under their pants.

Diane, 50

Hi Diane. Which youth fashion trend do you think should die?

There’s so many different fashion trends. I think everybody has their own thoughts and opinions to dress how they want. As long as it’s not too revealing.

How revealing is “too revealing”?

Maybe girls with very, very low-cut tops. But besides that, people are individuals so they have a choice to dress however they want.

You seem very liberal about these things.

Sometimes.

Francis, 64

Hey there Francis. Which youth fashion trend should die?

Francis: Um, the homeboy one with the pants half-down.

Ah, a popular choice.

And the ripped knees. I think that’s offensive to people who are poor and who have to wear clothes that are not well-looked-after.

Can’t say I’ve heard that one yet today.

Well, I think any of those fashions with that distressed, half-ripped look are really offensive to people who cannot afford to buy nice clothes.

Not a fan of the punk aesthetic, I take it?

I don’t even see it as punk aesthetic. I just think it looks terrible.

Mark, 68

Readings tote bag? Check. You’re so fucking Melbourne, Mark.

Hey there Mark. Which youth fashion trend should die?

Mark: Personally, I don’t think there’s anything in youth fashion that should “die.”

Okay, hypothetically speaking.

The jeans with the dropped crotch.

That’s been a popular one.

It looks like a slovenly approach. And it looks uncomfortable.

Would you wear a drop crotch pair of pants for €90?

I probably would.

For more old people waxing lyrical on the big questions, follow Vince on Twitter.

