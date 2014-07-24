We Got Some Strangers Who Aren’t Models to Undress Each Other

Last week, an “arty” black and white video of polite American people taking each other’s clothes off got tens of millions of views on the internet. It didn’t go quite as nuts as Tatia Pilieva’s last video – which, you might remember, featured polite American strangers kissing each other on the mouth – but we thought it’d be fun to make our own version of it anyway.

So we went out into the streets of London and found a dozen or so strangers who aren’t models of any description to undress each other and lie down on our sweaty mattress. It was just as awkward as the time we got 20 strangers who aren’t models of any description to kiss each other on the mouth.