We Talk Streaming’s Future and VR Violence In the Latest Episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast

Illustration by Stephen Maurice Graham

Another Monday (okay, so Tuesday in the UK), another podcast. Austin Walker hunkered into the bunker for an hour of conversation about the perils of tweeting at brands, my decision to cancel a PlayStation VR pre-order, and if Twitch is the MySpace (or Facebook) of streaming. We also reached into the The Question Bucket, which got us thinking about why people give you looks for using handhelds in public, and if VR could cause another “violent game” scare.

You can listen to the new podcast through the embedded player below:

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

See you on Friday!

