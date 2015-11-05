​We’re Launching a TV Channel

Dear VICE fans,

Over the past several years we’ve been making tons (thousands) of videos and documentaries for you, devoted to the topics and the subjects that you find most important, weird, or just plain funny.

Videos by VICE

Today we are thrilled to announce our latest venture – VICELAND – a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of new programming. We’ve been shooting and cutting for months, and we can’t wait to share with you our vision of what television should look like. The new shows are awesome. When we started making them, collaborating with our friends in the extended VICE family, we really didn’t know how they would come together to create a TV channel. But when we saw what we had, we knew we were on to something really special.

Spike Jonze has been working with us on the new channel and he said it best: “It feels like most channels are just a collection of shows. We wanted VICELAND to be different, to feel like everything on there has a reason to exist and a strong point of view. Our mission with the channel is not that different from what our mission is as a company: It’s us trying to understand the world we live in by producing pieces about things we’re curious about, or confused about, or that we think are funny.”

We posted a trailer giving you a peek into VICELAND, so watch it and tell us what you think. We’re dying to know.

Love,

VICE