Vote for Us, Your Friends, in the 2016 Lovie Awards!

Check this out: we’ve been nominated for eight, count ’em, eight Lovie Awards this year.

Here are all the categories that your favourite website in the whole wide world is up for an award in. We’ve even hyperlinked them so when you do a cheeky little click it takes you straight through to the voting system. Isn’t that cool of us to do that for you guys?

Videos by VICE

Vote VICE for Web: Best Writing – (VICE.com Editorial)

Vote i-D for Internet Video: Documentary – (Beyond Beauty: Grace Neutral)

Vote Noisey for Internet Video: Music & Entertainment – (Skepta: Top Boy)

Vote Noisey for Website: Music

Vote Noisey for Internet Video: Best Editing – (Embrace the New LGoony & Crack Ignaz)

Vote VICE News for Internet Video: Public Service – (Jeremy Corbyn: The Outsider)

Vote VICE News for Website: News

Vote VICE DE for Internet Video: Public Service – (Ausgekohlt: Der Kampf um die Kohle)

It’s real easy to vote, all you need to do is visit this website, sign in with your Facebook, Twitter or any other account under your belt, and click on the links above. Voting closes on 22 September. Be a pal and vote for us, would you? The bigwigs say if we win them all we can have our desk-shackles loosened by a quarter of an inch! So please vote! Please!