It’s Official – We Won Ten Lovie Awards!

A couple of weeks ago we asked you for your votes in the Lovie Awards. This week, it was announced that we’ve won in ten categories, pretty much placing us as the best of the web, the dons of the internet, or whatever the hell else you want to call it.

We won’t bore you with the whole list, but we snagged the People’s Lovie Awards for Best Website for VICE News, Best Editorial Writing for VICE.com, Best Music Website for Noisey, Best Public Service for our documentary Young and Gay in Putin’s Russia and an Internet Viral Video award our First Kiss Parody video.

Videos by VICE

A special Shout out to Simon Ostrovsky for his work in the Ukraine on dispatch series Russian Roulette, which earned him a Silver Award from the Lovies judging panel in the Best Web Personality category, and Aris Roussinos, who also won a Silver Award in Best Internet Video for Warlords of Tripoli.

But mostly, we wanted to give a huge thanks to you guys for your votes – our desks are gonna look a lot cooler with awards sitting on them instead of empty bowls of cereal.

Now here’s a reminder of Young and Gay in Putin’s Russia, in case you missed it the first time around: