‘What Do Punks Eat?’, a Comic by Jim Pluk By Jim Pluk March 4, 2016, 6:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Jim’s blog, Instagram, Tumblr, and Facebook. Tagged:COLOMBIA, Comics!, ermines, Jim Pluk, phil, phil the punk, punk comics, Punks, stoats, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE What the Left Can Learn from the Alt Right 02.01.17 By Hussein Kesvani The VICE Guide to Dealing with Dinner Parties 01.25.17 By Joel Golby If This Was the Year of ‘Realizing Stuff’, What Did We Realize? 12.26.16 By VICE Staff America Is Not Prepared for President @RealDonaldTrump 12.13.16 By Harry Cheadle