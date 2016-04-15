‘What Is the Best Band Logo?’ Today’s Comic by Jim Pluk By Jim Pluk April 15, 2016, 8:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Jim’s blog, Instagram, Tumblr, and Facebook. Tagged:band logos, Comics!, Jim Pluk, phil the punk, punk comics, Punks, punx, south american cartoonists, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE If This Was the Year of ‘Realizing Stuff’, What Did We Realize? 12.26.16 By VICE Staff America Is Not Prepared for President @RealDonaldTrump 12.13.16 By Harry Cheadle How Instagram Became the Perfect Breeding Ground for Conspiracy Theories 11.28.16 By Hanson O'Haver ‘Human Egg,’ Today’s Comic by Marian Bodenstein 11.26.16 By Marian Bodenstein